JEA warns customers of Cash App scam

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA officials warned Monday that they have received reports of scam activity against their customers.

As part of the scam, customers are told to pay their utility bill with the Cash App to avoid their utilities being cut off.

Not only does JEA NOT accept payments through Cash App, but the city-owned utility has also suspended disconnections of power and water services because of the COVID-19 crisis.

JEA said will never require a customer to buy a prepaid debit card or call to ask for bank, credit card or other financial information over the phone.

Additionally, to assist customers in response to COVID-19, JEA has:

Removed late fees until further notice

Lifted credit card convenience fees for the next six months for customers paying with Visa, MasterCard or Discover

Customers are encouraged to continue to make regular payments as they are able so they avoid large balances in the future. Any customer needing assistance with payment plans or general questions regarding their account should contact JEA at 904-665-5000.