DeSantis expected to make announcement on Florida’s economic crisis

TAMPA, Fla. – Florida’s stay-at-home order issued at the beginning of the month by Gov. Ron DeSantis expires Thursday.

The governor has not yet provided a date for when expects Florida to start reopening its shuttered businesses but said: “we’re gonna make an announcement pretty soon.”

DeSantis has given no indication that he plans to extend the state’s stay-at-home order.

“Obviously, I mean, because we’re coming up at the end of the month, and we’re going to do it, but I think when you look at kind of the guidelines The White House has put out, I think that that’s a pretty good roadmap,” DeSantis said. “I’ve said many times, I’d rather do it smartly and safely and methodically...Even if you could flip the switch, if people don’t have confidence, then the economy is not just going to take off. It’s not the way it works.”

In the meantime, the state’s beleaguered online unemployment system continued to struggle.

It was shut down over the weekend while the state scrambled to process applications and reduce a massive backlog of claims.

Users of the Department of Economic Opportunity’s CONNECT system, which cost $77 million to get online in 2013, received a message Friday saying the site will be available at 8 a.m. Monday.

They were redirected in the meantime to a backup site where they can submit new applications.

Department of Management Services Secretary Jonathan Satter said wait times have improved, but he expected there could be a crush when the system returned on Monday.

“Quite frankly, the more checks we issue, the less questions we’ll have,” Satter said.

So far, there have now been about 267,000 unemployment payments sent out, DeSantis said Sunday, a huge increase from the total number of payments that went out all of last year. The unemployment system has been stressed over the past two months as hundreds of thousands of Floridians went to the state for help after losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many have reported issues with applying for assistance and delays in payments.

“Look, this thing that was done on this just before I was governor, but they spent $77 million on something that is really, really a flawed product and so it’s required a lot of 24-7 technical work to be able to get going. So this weekend they’re working hard to process things that have been held up, and I hope to have a fresh announcement on Monday,” DeSantis said. “People should understand that this has been a tsunami that this system was not built for.”

DeSantis has said repeatedly that the curve has been flattened in Florida, citing data showing hospitalization rates have decreased across the state and expanded testing shows a decline in the rate of those testing positive for COVID-19.

DeSantis said keeping consistent testing at places like Lot J, the Prime Osborn Convention Center and the new walk-up testing at Kooker Park will help keep track of how the virus is moving.

“We do think it’s important to have as robust testing as possible,” he said.

Friday, Jacksonville added a walk-up testing site a Kooker Park. Working with the University of Florida, the state provided swabs and testing kits. Up to 200 tests are available at the site. On Sunday, 166 people were tested at Lot J and 108 people were tested at Kooker Park, the city said.

The city said more sites will open in other neighborhoods soon, and the city is also working on two drive-up sites in Walmart parking lots.

During a news conference Saturday, DeSantis said that he’s ordered the Department of Health to buy high-throughput machines.

“We have three state labs: Jacksonville, Tampa, Miami, and they do a good job but they’re only processing hundreds of samples a day as their maximum,” DeSantis said Saturday.

DeSantis said the labs in the State of Florida should be able to do about 10,000 samples a day. He said the machines should arrive in May, and he hopes to have the testing in place “by the summer.”

The governor said it’s been confirmed that the state will also have the antibody tests that were ordered. They’re scheduled to arrive next month.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.