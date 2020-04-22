Walk-up testing site opening at Kooker Park on Friday

(US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As promised by Mayor Lenny Curry, the city of Jacksonville is opening up a free walk-up testing site at Henry L. Brown Kooker Park this week.

Starting on Friday, the park at 1400 East 20th St. in the Talleyrand area will be open to anyone who wants to get tested for novel coronavirus from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a city news release.

While the site will be open to everyone, people experiencing a fever, cough or difficulty breathing are asked to get tested, as are those who have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Kooker Park site is part of the city’s effort to expand access to testing. It joins Lot J, the Prime Osborn Convention Center and Ascension St. Vincent’s, among other sites.

On Wednesday afternoon, walk-up testing took place at UF Health’s Brentwood Family Medicine Clinic, which focused on residents of the surrounding area and people ages 65 and up.

Before showing up to Kooker Park on Friday, here’s what you should know:

You will need to bring identification;

Wear a mask if you have one, otherwise one will be provided;

Public restrooms will not be available;

Testing is contingent on the weather.

Those who can drive and have access to a vehicle are asked to seek testing at the drive-thru site located at Lot J outside TIAA Bank Field.

To learn more, visit JaxReady.com/Virus or call 904-630-2489.