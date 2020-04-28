Pentagon confirms authenticity of UFO videos, including one off of Jacksonville coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The truth is out there, even if it takes years to finally come out.

The Pentagon has officially released a series of videos, recorded by Navy aircraft that show UFOs. At least one was recorded off the coast of Jacksonville.

The videos leaked online several years ago, which raised questions about their validity.

But they are authentic.

News4Jax first showed you this video last June, when, after years of silence, the Navy acknowledged its existence.

A veteran navy pilot can be heard describing an object outside his cockpit window. It was recorded off the coast of Jacksonville during a training exercise with the USS Roosevelt.

At the time, the Navy called the object in the video a UAP, short for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, because of the stigma surrounding the term UFO.

The Pentagon is now officially releasing the video to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether the footage was real.

The defense department released two other clips, too.

One was recorded somewhere off the east coast around the same time as the one in Jacksonville. The other was recorded years earlier near San Diego.

Former Senator Harry Read, of Nevada — home of the country’s most infamous UFO hotspot Area 51 — tweeted that “it only scratches the surface of research and materials available .. The American people deserve to be informed.”

I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available. The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed. https://t.co/1XNduvmP0u — Senator Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) April 27, 2020

Last year, the Navy overhauled its process of reporting these incidents — to allow pilots to report signings — without fear of being ridiculed.

Any sightings reported after 2015 remain classified.