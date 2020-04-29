Jacksonville hotels & lodges prepare for reopening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry has announced that hotels and other lodging places will be allowed to reopen to any guest beginning Monday.

Visit Jacksonville said the impact of the pandemic on the hotel industry has been devastating.

Hotel Palms in Atlantic Beach told News4Jax they will re-open when they get the green light. Co-owner Greg Schwartzenberger said the hotel will maintain strict housekeeping protocols. They already offer online check-in to minimize guest interaction.

When they do reopen, he said, the hotel will limit the number of guests to two people per room and that events will be for hotel guests only.

“We believe the fundamental approach to business is and always has been cleanliness and safety to our guests, and those two go hand in hand,” explained Schwartzenberger.

In Riverside, St. Johns House Bed and Breakfast will not reopen right away.

“I haven’t seen enough testing to make me comfortable welcoming people into the home and being there and not getting sick,” explained Joan Moore, the owner.

Moore said she will not reopen next month and stay closed until November. The state requires them to close six months out of the year, which they typically do in March and then June through October.

“These two months being closed means that we have an eight month run of being closed," Moore said.

When they do reopen in the fall, Moore said they will maintain health and safety measures.