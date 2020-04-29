Police once again spotted at home of former Jaguars’ player Telvin Smith

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Heavily armored SWAT team officers and undercover detectives were spotted in Queen’s Harbour on Wednesday afternoon at the home of former Jacksonville Jaguars star Telvin Smith.

In November, investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were spotted raiding the 29-year-old’s home, towing his vehicle. Sources told News4Jax that the case is still under investigation and that another search warrant was issued Wednesday.

Smith, a star defender who was placed on the retired reserved list with the Jaguars, has never been charged with anything related to the ongoing investigation.

Because there are no public documents available, News4Jax is not releasing the nature of the case.

Those with knowledge of the case told News4Jax officers spotted outside the home had guns drawn because they believed there were weapons in the home.

News4Jax has not been able to contact Smith. No answers have come as the result of filing public records requests.