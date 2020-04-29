St. Johns County deputies investigate 2 people dead at a Treasure beach home
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies swarmed a neighborhood off Costanero Road south of St. Augustine Beach after a double shooting Wednesday afternoon.
The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said two people are dead and investigators said there were no outstanding suspects, which may mean it could be a murder-suicide.
News4Jax has a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.