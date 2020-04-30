St. Johns County beaches to reopen Monday for sunbathers

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – Normal activities will resume Monday at St. Johns County beaches, but a couple of restrictions will remain in place for visitors, according to a news release from the county administrator.

Beginning May 4, on-beach driving will still be prohibited and social distancing restrictions will remain in place. Apart from that, restrictions previously made will be rescinded, the news release said.

Hours at the beach will return to normal, and people are allowed to bring chairs, coolers and grills like they normally would before the restrictions were implemented.

The decision comes just shy of two weeks after St. Johns County decided to reopen its beaches for limited activities during limited hours. St. Johns was the last Northeast Florida county to close its beaches after officials said crowds weren’t complying with social distancing guidelines.

On Wednesday, commissioners in Nassau County voted to reopen its beaches Friday for most normal activities. Duval County beaches are only open for recreational activities consistent with social distancing.