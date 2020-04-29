Fernandina Beach to reopen city beaches for all activities

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The restriction on city beach access and parking, with the exception of Seaside Park on-beach parking, will be lifted, effective Monday at 6 a.m., the city of Fernandina Beach announced Wednesday afternoon.

According to the city, the beaches will be fully accessible for all activities, with no time restrictions. The only requirement is for beachgoers to comply with appropriate social distancing measures.

For the time being, other recreational facilities -- Atlantic Recreation Center, Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, Peck Center, the skatepark and pickleball, tennis and basketball courts -- will remain closed to the public.

A Nassau County Board of Commissioners meeting is expected to take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday in regards to reopening the local economy and the county beaches.

Nassau County officials are waiting for Gov. Ron DeSantis to make an announcement at 5 p.m. Wednesday and that will dictate what they do locally.

County attorney Mike Mullin said when Nassau County beaches do reopen, parking lots will be open to all and deputies with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office will be encouraging people to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including social distancing and limiting groups. He said they probably won’t issue citations unless people are adamant and refusing.

PREVIOUS STORY | Nassau County weighing new plan to reopen beaches

Mullin also told News4Jax that lifeguards will be out and available on Monday, May 4. Fernandina Beach Fire Chief Ty Silcox said the training will be completed and the towers will be manned effective next week.

“We are like football players sitting on the bench, waiting for coach to say, ‘Get in the game,’” he said.

Silcox added recruitment has been slow since local schools and colleges are closed, and that’s where they do most of their recruiting. Silcox said they have enough guards for now, but will but continue to hire.

As far as which activities will be allowed when the beaches do reopen, Mullin said the big question is, if there are restrictions, how can they accommodate the people who are unable to be active. That is something they will discuss with the commissioners to make that decision.

Nearby Duval and St. Johns counties reopened their beaches April 17 and 18, respectively, on a limited basis. On Wednesday morning, Flagler County lifted limitations at beaches and allowed activities that include sitting down, but social distancing guidelines remained in effect.

As the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center works on the plan to reopen, businesses on Amelia Island are cueing up.

“We have actually been researching what Georgia has been doing to kind of get ahead of those guidelines, hoping that they will be similar,” Megan Georgero, general manager of the Amelia Tavern, said, referring to 39 requirements issued by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that restaurants must follow if they reopen, which they were allowed to do beginning Monday, April 27.

Georgero said her team has been recertified with food handling safety and made sanitation sheets. When the Amelia Tavern is able to reopen the dining room, Georgero said, it will only seat at half-capacity to maintain social distancing.

“We have absolutely taken a hardhead. We are trying to survive right now, and I will say, the community out here on Amelia Island has been the most supportive community I’ve ever been a part of,” Georgero said.

While The Amelia Tavern has been closed for dine-in service since mid-March, it has kept its entire staff on board and says it is looking foward to reopening.

“We are absolutely prepared to reopen with the guidelines that have been give to us,” Georgero said.

The Emergency Operations Center said a schedule is expected to be released Friday or next Wednesday in regards to reopening Nassau County.