Can’t get through to make Jacksonville stimulus appointment? Keep trying

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The demand to signup for a $1,000 relief payment from the city of Jacksonville led to some frustration when a website and phone line opened for appointments Friday morning.

While the appointments and distribution of payment cards to eligible Duval County residents won’t start until Monday, Mayor Lenny Curry announced that people could start scheduling appointments for in-person applications at 10 a.m. Friday. Applicants must meet certain income guidelines and provide documentation before receiving a payment card.

Appointment and payment distribution begins at 9 a.m. Monday, but the website (jaxrelief.coj.net) and phone lines (904-630-CITY) were initially overwhelmed. Several viewers called and emailed News4Jax to let us know they couldn’t get through.

News4Jax was also trying, and while it took more than 10 minutes and several refreshes, the website to make an application did eventually load.

Under guidelines unanimously approved by City Council earlier in the week, each Jacksonville household that earns under $75,000 and show documentation they’ve taken a 25% income loss due to coronavirus can apply to get the stimulus money. With $40 million of the $159 million grant was allocated to individual payments and those funds will be available to the first 40,000 people who qualify.

The distribution will be on payment cards and the money is targeted to help residents pay their mortgage, rent or utilities.

Applicants will need identification, documentation like a pay stub showing you were employed on Feb. 29 and know your Social Security number to be assigned an appointment, then must go in person to either the Main Library at 303 N. Laura Street or the Ed Ball Building at 214 N. Hogan St.

The city has setup a website that details all the criteria for people who are applying for the stimulus.

At the library, people will come in by the Duval/Main Street entrance -- each person keeping a safe distance. From there you will go to the auditorium. Seats will be marked and again social distancing will be required. Each person will be called for their appointment and go back out to the hallway to wait in marked spots. Eventually, they will end up at an intake room in this room to be asked to show the documentation that you were employed and explain the 25% loss in income.

No proof of that will be needed, but the information will be verified. People will leave that area and wait in another area until called into another room where they will be issued a payment card worth $1,000.

Only one person per household is eligible for this payment and it’s on an honor system. But like federal taxes, the city can come back and check to make sure the person was telling the truth. Since its federal money, federal laws will apply.

Anticipating heavy demand when the jaxrelief.coj.net website goes live at 10 a.m., the city has devoted 30 IT staff to manage the servers to ensure everyone can access the page to make appointments. People who do not have access to a computer or internet access can call 904-630-CITY.

Qualifications and instructions

Must be a resident of Duval County and only one person per household can apply.

Applicants must have documentation reflecting employment as of Feb. 29, 2020 (may show pay stubs, bank statements reflecting direct or indirect deposits or letter from employer that includes salary or typical wages earned in a two week period)

Since Feb. 29, 2020, have experienced a reduction in hours of work or pay reduction by 25% or more as a direct result of the COVID-19 crisis

Keep a copy of your confirmation number and appointment time and bring it with you to your appointment.

For your appointment

You may park in the Main Library parking garage for free. The parking garage entrance is located at 33 West Duval Street. Or you may park in the Ed Ball parking garage for free. The garage entrance is located on Monroe Street.

If you need transportation, call the Jacksonville Transportation Authority at 904-265-8920

Wear a mask. If you don’t have one, you will receive one at the door

Come alone to your appointment as only one applicant per household may attend the appointment in person

Bring your own blue pen

Bring the following items for verification purposes (if you can bring copies of your documentation that will speed up the processing time): Driver’s license or state ID for identification and address verification purposes If you recently moved to Duval County, please bring your out of state driver’s license or state ID, PLUS any type of bill in your name with your current Duval County address on it Either know or bring your Social Security number with you. We must have the number to register the payment card in your name

Fill out and sign a W-9 form, sign a certification that you meet all eligibility requirements and sign a certification that you have received the payment card

The city said people must NOT do the following: