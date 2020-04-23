Mayor to announce stimulus payments to Jacksonville residents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At midday Thursday, Mayor Lenny Curry will give details of a new, local stimulus package that will provide financial assistance directly to thousands of Jacksonville residents, provide funding for additional testing throughout the city and support the small-business loan program the city has already started.

Curry is announcing this and other developments, including the opening of six additional COVID-19 testing sites in Jacksonville, at a 12:10 p.m. briefing held over a video conference that will air on Channel 4 and News4Jax.com.

News4Jax learned that the money will come from a large federal grant the city has received from the federal government. We are working to learn specifics on when and how the funds will be distributed to individuals, businesses and city services -- and, certainly, how much and how soon, and should have some information as Curry is making the announcement.

While we wait for details, go ahead and ask what you want to know about the city’s stimulus payments by filling out the form below.