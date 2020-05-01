Coronavirus: Northeast Florida sees 3 more deaths

Published: May 1, 2020, 11:25 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 11:37 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two Duval County patients and another patient in Clay County are among the latest coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Florida Department of Health.

Additional details about those three cases, which represent Duval County’s 21st and 22nd deaths and Clay County’s 16th death, were not immediately available as of 11 a.m. Friday.

Those deaths were three of the 46 additional deaths confirmed overnight by the Department of Health, bringing Florida’s statewide death toll to 1,314.

As of Friday, 34,728 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19 including 5,767 who have been hospitalized at some point. That’s 1,038 new positive tests and 178 hospitalizations since Thursday.

It remains unclear how many people have gotten better since testing positive. The state does not provide data on the number of recoveries.

Northeast Florida has seen a total of 2,221 cases and 57 deaths across 11 counties. Of those counties, Duval has been the hardest hit with 1,025 cases and 22 deaths, followed by Clay with 276 cases and 16 deaths.

County-by-county coronavirus cases