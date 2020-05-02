JSO: Gas station clerk shot during robbery
Clerk ambushed while opening the gas station, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE. Fla. – Officers responding to a silent alarm at 5 a.m. Saturday at the Speedway gas station on Lem Turner Road, three blocks north of I-95, found a man shot, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
According to police, two suspects ambushed the store’s clerk while he was opening the store. They forced the clerk to enter the building, then shot the worker during the robbery. The suspects left the scene on foot.
The victim was transported to UF Health Jacksonville for treatment.
Detectives said there were two robbers, but they don’t have good descriptions. Their investigation continues.
