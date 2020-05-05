Sending hugs! Facebook has rolled out a ‘care’ emoji during coronavirus pandemic
The ‘care’ emoji is the newest, and cutest, Facebook addition
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To show support for frontline workers during the nationwide pandemic, Facebook has rolled out a “care” emoji.
The emoji is a smiley face holding a huge heart. The emoji makes us feel all warm and fuzzy inside!
In Jacksonville, News4Jax wanted to show our appreciation for frontline workers by donating meals. You can learn more about Food4Frontline here.
We want to know, who do you care for?
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.