2 charged in January killing of man shot in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two 19-year-olds were arrested this week and charged with second-degree murder in a Jacksonville shooting death.

Police said a man in his 40s was shot and killed Jan. 31 while driving on West Union Street in the Mixontown neighborhood. Homicide officers said the victim continued on for a couple of blocks before crashing into a tree near the intersection with Acorn Street, next to Eugene Butler Middle School.

The victim was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died.

Police said at the time they were looking for two men in a dark-colored sedan and announced the following week they had located the car.

On Wednesday, police announced that Rashaurd D’Shaun Lewis and Terron Da’Sean Robinson Jr. were arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Duval County jail.