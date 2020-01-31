Homicide detectives called to shooting near NW Jax middle school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescue and police were called to a shooting on Acorn Street at West Union Street, within view of Eugene Butler Middle School.
The condition of the victim was not known but Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives were called. Sky4 aerials show a car off the road in a vacant lot at that intersection.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
