67ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

67ºF

Local News

Homicide detectives called to shooting near NW Jax middle school

Lauren Verno, Consumer investigative reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Jacksonville, Homicide
Police have blocked Union Street at Acorn while they investigate a shooting.
Police have blocked Union Street at Acorn while they investigate a shooting. (Sky4)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescue and police were called to a shooting on Acorn Street at West Union Street, within view of Eugene Butler Middle School.

The condition of the victim was not known but Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives were called. Sky4 aerials show a car off the road in a vacant lot at that intersection.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: