5-year-old boy drowns in Putnam County lake

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy is the second person to reportedly drown in Putnam County in nearly two weeks.

Dylan Brown drowned Saturday on Ida Lake in Interlachen. In April, Xavier Frazier, 18 drowned while boating near Dunn’s Creek.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said Dylan’s family members called 911, and that 15 minutes after first responders arrived, Dylan’s body was found.

“There was no indication that there was any type of negligence or carelessness on the family’s part in this," said Col. Joseph Wells. “The leading cause in this case is, probably, boat ramps are dangerous places to swim.”

Deputies encourage people not to swim near boat ramps, because the depths of the water can change quickly and its hard to see what is underneath.

Brandy McIntosh returned to the lake on Tuesday to hang a wreath. She said she saw Dylan swimming near the boat ramp with him family earlier in the day Saturday.

“We won’t see him again,” McIntosh said. "He was so happy.”

in April, deputies said first responders recovered Xavier Frazier’s body in the St. Johns River after falling overboard from a pontoon boat.

Wells said if he was wearing a life jacket, it could have saved him.

“We recommend no matter your age, always, always wear a life preserver," Wells said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, there have been 11 drownings and five near-drownings in Putnam County in the last five years.