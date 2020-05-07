Jacksonville Fire Rescue sends crew to help fight raging Panhandle wildfire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A team of Jacksonville firefighters arrived in the Florida panhandle early Thursday morning, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue. The crew is comprised of five fire engines and a chief officer.

According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the state requested Jacksonville’s help to put out what they’re now calling the Santa Rosa Five Mile Swamp Fire.

Wildfires are raging in the panhandle. We got a request from the state for resources to assist with a Santa Rosa Five Mile Swamp Fire. We are sending @jfrdjax strike team consisting of five engines and a chief officer. They will be leaving ASAP for an unknown duration. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) May 7, 2020

Fire officials reported the latest estimates shows the fire spans more than 2,000 acres and is only 20-percent contained. The fire has also burned several buildings, though an exact count hasn’t been taken yet.

Fire danger this time of year isn’t limited to the panhandle. The Florida Forest Service shows Duval and Nassau Counties are currently considered ‘very high risk’ areas. The surrounding counties are under a ‘high risk’ category.