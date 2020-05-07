54ºF

Jacksonville Fire Rescue sends crew to help fight raging Panhandle wildfire

Ashley Harding, Reporter

In this image made from video taken May 6, 2020 by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, fire and smoke rise from trees alongside a road in Santa Rosa County, Florida. Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. (Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services via AP)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A team of Jacksonville firefighters arrived in the Florida panhandle early Thursday morning, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue. The crew is comprised of five fire engines and a chief officer.

According to Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the state requested Jacksonville’s help to put out what they’re now calling the Santa Rosa Five Mile Swamp Fire.

Fire officials reported the latest estimates shows the fire spans more than 2,000 acres and is only 20-percent contained. The fire has also burned several buildings, though an exact count hasn’t been taken yet.

Fire danger this time of year isn’t limited to the panhandle. The Florida Forest Service shows Duval and Nassau Counties are currently considered ‘very high risk’ areas. The surrounding counties are under a ‘high risk’ category.

