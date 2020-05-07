Mother of jogger shot and killed won’t watch video at center of son’s death investigation

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Outrage is continuing to grow since a video was posted on YouTube by Brunswick radio station WGIG.

The video showed Ahmaud Arbery was running on Satilla Drive when two men in a pickup truck who had stopped in the street ahead confronted him and fired three shots, two of them after Arbery tried to fight a man who was holding a gun.

The source of the video wasn’t confirmed, but it is believed it was part of the official investigation all along. It was released to the media anonymously. There’s not been any official information yet on the person who recorded the video.

One of the attorneys for the family said he believes the video was released by someone in one of the various state attorneys offices that handled this case over the past 73 days or by someone in the Glynn County Police Department. A separate Georgia Bureau Investigation of how the video got out is now underway.

The release of the video to the media helped bring national attention to Ahmaud’s death, garnering calls for justice and outrage from major political players, star athletes, and celebrities.

SEE: Lebron James expressed disbelief in an Instagram post and offered prayers for the family. | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for a swift, full, and transparent investigation on Twitter. | Justin Timberlake posted a picture of Ahmaud with a brief statement on Instagram.

Even though the video has brought the national spotlight, Ahmaud’s mother said she won’t watch it.

“I haven’t viewed the video. I don’t think I’ll ever reach the mental capacity to watch the video. I saw my son come into the world. Seeing him leave the world, it’s not something I want to see ever" she said.

Without the release of the video, it lends to question whether the death investigation would be under the scrutiny it is today.

The same day the video was published, a Hinesville district attorney recommended that a grand jury review the fatal February shooting death. Wednesday the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assigned three supervisory-level agents to look into the man’s death and why the shooter hasn’t been charged.

Further, it leads to questioning whether Ahmaud’s mother would have ever known exactly what happened to her son since, on the day he was killed, Ahmaud’s mother said Glynn County detectives lied to her and told her son died while he was committing a crime.

The current status of the investigation lies with GBI and asks anyone with information to call 1-800-597-TIPS.