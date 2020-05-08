Class-action lawsuit seeks refund of Florida college campus fees

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A class-action lawsuit, filed Monday, aims to compel Florida’s public university system to refund students certain fees after the COVID-19 pandemic forced campuses to close.

The suit, filed in Leon County, targets the Florida Board of Governors and lists University of Florida graduate student Anthony Rojas as the plaintiff.

While the class action suit stops short of demanding the return of tuition, room and board costs like other such lawsuits across the country have done, it seeks to refund fees associated with financial aid, technology, activities, services, athletics, health and transportation.