2020 Summer Camp Options

With only a few more weeks left in this school year, parents may begin to question the availability of Summer camps for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of camps that Jax4Kids confirms will still be offering fun activities for your children::

ESJ Summer Programs

June 1 - August 6

Time and Cost vary by program

Ages: 2 years (preschool) to grade 12

Episcopal School of Jacksonville offers a wide range of summer programs including Academic, Athletics & Activities, and Arts Programs. Their four campuses provide campers with a great deal of support, attention, and fun.

esj.org / (904) 396-5751 / 4455 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

Fala Spanish Summer Camps

June 1 - July 31, 2020

9am - 1pm, Extended Care available

Ages: 3 to 13

Cost: $195 per week, per child

Immerse your child in this week-long Spanish camp and allow them to discover the lifestyles, customs, history, artists, musicians and inventors of major Spanish speaking countries. With classes taught by Spanish speakers, campers will have the opportunity to authentically learn a second language.

falalanguage.com / (904) 407-3060 / Various locations

First Tee of North Florida Summer Golf Camps

June 1 - August 7, 2020

9am - 12pm (Half Day) & 9am - 3:30pm (Full Day)

Ages: 5 to 17

Cost: Varies, range b/w $130 - $220

Their weekly sessions offer full day and half day camps where campers will learn golf fundamentals with the First Tee Nine Core Values and healthy habits while having fun. With three different locations in Duval and St. Johns County, kids can explore new ways to succeed on and off the golf course.

firstteenorthflorida.org / (904) 810-2231 / 475 W Town Pl, Suite 115, St. Augustine, FL 32092

Kidz Camp at Sports Edge

June 1 - August 7, 2020

9am - 12pm (Half Day) & 9am - 5pm (Full Day)

Ages: 5 to 11

Cost: $189 for Full Day week, $110 for Half Day Week, or $50 daily

A high energy sports experience that focuses on building leadership skills, sports, fitness, and fun. With weekly themes ranging from Rock Stars to Pirates, campers will have a blast with the games and crafts provided at Kidz Camp.

jjva.com / (904) 854-2323 / 8457 Western Way, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Jacksonville Humane Society Summer Camp June 8 - July 31

9am - 4pm

Ages: Rising grades 1-8 & 9-12

Cost: $225 per week, per camper

Campers will learn what it means to be a friend to the animals and how to help pets at home, in the community, and in shelters. They’ll spend time interacting with and training dogs and cats, making crafts and treats for our four-legged pals, playing games, and so much more. www.jaxhumane.org / 904-725-8766 / 8464 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, 32216

Kids Can Code Spring Break Camp June 1 - July 31, 2020

9am - 12pm or 9am - 3pm

Ages 4 – 14

Cost: Varies

Campers can spend one to eight weeks learning the latest technology from the basics of computers to robot programming. Each week will cover an exciting new topic and engage campers of all abilities. They are also offering virtual classes now in case you don’t want to wait!

www.kidscancodejax.com / 904-718-9084 / 317 4th Ave N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Smitty’s Summer Camp June 1 - August 6, 2020

6:30am - 6pm

Ages Kindergarten – 12 yrs old

Cost: $155/week

Activities include boating using canoes, kayaks, and paddleboats. Campers will also learn to fish using cane poles. They will be playing sports, going on wagon rides, doing arts and crafts and many other activities.

www.smittysdaycamp.com / 904-732-9660 / 7710 Hilsdale Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Theatre Jacksonville’s Make Believe Camp - Virtual

June 8 - July 3, 2020

July 6 - 31, 2020

8:55am - 2pm

Ages 7 to 14

Cost: $550 for the session. $150 for the week.

Theatre Jacksonville has teamed up with Magic Box Productions to create two sessions with four unique one week camp sessions, each targeting a specific behind-the-scenes aspect of technology/entertainment such as ‘Radioplay’ and ‘Newsroom’. Camps will be offered virtually.

theatrejax.com / (904) 396-4425 / 2032 San Marco Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207

YMCA Summer Adventure Camp

May 26 – August 7, dates vary by location

6:30am – 6:00pm, may vary by location

Ages 5 to 15

Cost: Member: $112 – $124 Non-member: $140 – $155

All about S.T.E.M.! Each week there will be a new theme to help campers embrace the power of pretend play to discover new skills, build self-confidence, make new friends and feel a sense of achievement. Themes include The Elements of Surprise, Imagine. Invent. Inspire., Up & Atom, Be The Energy You Want to Attract, Have a Moment of Science, Let’s Get Chemical, Think Like a Proton – Always Positive, In Science We Trust, You Matter, Literally!

First Coast YMCA members save 20% on summer day camp and military families can pay as little as $50 per week!

Locations in Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

fcymca.org