Police: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Old Middleburg Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash early Sunday morning on Old Middleburg Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they were called just before 2 a.m. to a crash involving a motorcycle on Old Middleburg Road near Maynard Place. That’s where police said the found the wrecked motorcycle and the driver, who died at the scene.

Investigators said it appeared that the driver, who was wearing a helmet, lost control of the motorcycle for unknown reasons and crashed.

No other vehicles were involved, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.