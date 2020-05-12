Protesters call for Jacksonville attorney to withdraw from Florida judge seat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two civil rights organizations announced plans for a motorcade protest in downtown Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

The NAACP and the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville will also hold a news conference on the grounds of the Duval County Courthouse at 501 West Adams Street.

The controversy centers around the actions of Florida Circuit Court Judge Tyrie Boyer and Jacksonville attorney Michael Kalil on April 24.

Boyer filed to seek re-election as a judge, but documents show two hours before the filing deadline on Friday, he withdrew from the race in a faxed letter dated the day before. An hour and a half earlier, Kalil entered the race.

The move by Kalil and Boyer on Friday left less than two hours for another person to file the necessary paperwork to join the race.

Once the deadline passed, Kalil effectively became a judge without an election.

“We are concerned that Jacksonville attorney Michael Kalil violated the qualification process so he could win an election as a circuit court judge by default and without an election," President of Jacksonville NAACP Isiah Rumlin said.

Ben Frazier of the Northside Coalition said the attorney’s filing represents the height of impropriety because he filed just one hour before another Judge suspiciously withdrew from the race

“Mr. Kalil’s actions to qualify were clearly unethical, improper and unfair, and simply do not pass the smell test,” Frazier said.

Kalil called claims that he schemed to win an election false and preconceived. He has not announced any intention to withdraw from the race since calls for him to do so, began in April.