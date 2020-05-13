Former Atlantic Coast High baseball coach arrested on battery, violation of injunction

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Atlantic Coast High School baseball coach Joel Davis was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for violating a domestic violence injunction.

Davis was also charged with battery and resisting arrest without violence.

Davis, 55, who played in the major leagues with the Chicago White Sox, was initially arrested on Feb. 15 for violating an injunction for protection for domestic violence. Davis had previous domestic violence injunctions filed on him in 2012 and this year.

Davis was booked shortly before 2 p.m. He has a pretrial court date on Thursday at 9 a.m.

His most recent ex-wife said in an injunction filing last January that Davis has a history or domestic violence with two previous ex-wives. She cited four incidents of physical violence in their five-year marriage. According to the injunction, Davis had begun stalking her in September of 2019 after she moved out of the couple’s residence.

Court records show that Davis had a domestic violence injunction filed in 2012 and extended in 2013.

Davis was a first-round pick out of Sandalwood in 1983 and went 8-14 in the majors from 1985-88 with the White Sox. He was the baseball coach at Atlantic Coast from when it opened in 2011 until earlier this year.

