Lake City Police searching for missing 23-year-old woman

Bo’Shanique was last seen on May 13, 2020 around 5:00 pm in her residence at 1274 NW Yukon Gln. (WJXT 2020)

LAKE CITY, Fla. – Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 23-year-old woman. Police said Bo’Shanique La’vette Carter was last seen Wednesday May 13 inside her home.

She was last seen wearing black and white tights, a black top, and black knee high boots. Bo’Shanique is 5′7 and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Police don’t have any further leads on her whereabouts. If seen, police ask you call (386) 752-4343 or dial 911 immediately.

If you have information on her whereabouts you can call a tip line at (386) 719-2068.

