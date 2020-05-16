High risk of rip currents at beaches in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Use caution if you’re at the beach on Saturday. The National Weather Service said there’s a high risk of rip currents at beaches in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

The rip current risk is in effect until late in the night. On Sunday, expect a moderate risk for rip currents at the beach.

Lifeguards say to keep yourself safe, check beach conditions before you go, and then when you arrive, look for the color of warning signs and flags.

Green conditions indicate calm currents. Yellow is slightly more dangerous conditions but people can still be in the water. Red means high surf, and or strong currents. If you see two red flags, don’t go in.

If there's ever any question as to what the conditions of the water are, have a conversation with the lifeguard about the potential threats and the direction of the currents.

If you are swimming and feel you are being pulled out to sea in a rip current, here is how to get back to shore:

NOAA graphic

Lina Pringle contributed to this story.