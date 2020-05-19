Rethreaded gets largest-ever order for face masks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rethreaded, a Jacksonville nonprofit that employs survivors of human trafficking, is helping companies return to work safely by producing face coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rethreaded announced an extension of its partnership with the Adecco Group, the world’s leading provider of human resources solutions, which placed an order for 10,000 cotton, reusable masks to prepare its employees to return safely back to work as markets reopen across the country.

This partnership marks the largest mask order with the furthest reach in Rethreaded’s history.

“At Rethreaded, we see the power of impactful work every day as we grow our business and are able to employ more survivors of human trafficking,” said Rethreaded’s founder and CEO Kristin Keen.

The Adecco Group is committed to helping individuals and organizations recover from the pandemic one job at a time.

“We are thrilled about this partnership because it not only supports our employees but also highlights our shared passion with Rethreaded to help people reach their full potential through meaningful employment,” said Amy Herron, senior vice president of human resources at Adecco.

Rethreaded has helped three other large organizations prepare to return to work safely. The non-profit has made N99 masks for Baptist Health Jacksonville, Ascension St. Vincent, as well as cotton T-shirt masks for K9s For Warriors. The non-profit’s wish is that they can help more organizations return to work safely, while simultaneously progressing their mission to employ survivors of human trafficking.