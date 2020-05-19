St. Johns County issuing marriage licenses, processing passports again

The St. Johns County Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller’s Office has resumed issuing marriage licenses and processing passport applications for St. Johns County residents by appointment only.

Resuming limited services is the first step in a phased reopening of the Clerk’s Office.

County residents wishing to visit the Clerk’s Office must make an appointment by calling 904-819-3632.

For more information, visit www.stjohnsclerk.com.