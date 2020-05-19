Surveillance footage shows multiple people entering property that Ahmaud Arbery visited

Videos and surveillance photos show multiple people had wandered onto a property where a home was being built less than a mile from where 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot Feb. 23 after being pursued by Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael.

The men were arrested more than two months after the shooting death and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Gregory McMichael, 64, told police after the shooting that he and his son, 34-year-old Travis McMichael, pursued Arbery because they thought he looked like a suspect in a series of recent break-ins, a police report said. No such string of break-ins was reported to police in more than seven weeks preceding the shooting, Glynn County police Lt. Cheri Bashlor told CNN.

Larry English has confirmed through the release of surveillance videos that multiple people had trespassed at his home, which was under construction.

CNN obtained 11 surveillance clips spanning from Oct. 25 to Feb. 23 from Attorney J. Elizabeth Graddy, representing English, on Saturday. Two of the videos were obtained by CNN prior to this week and six others were sent on Friday. News4Jax has also obtained some of those videos from Graddy, as well as photos.

Three new videos show a man and woman entering the property, children entering the property and an unidentified male entering the property on separate occasions.

Some of the videos provided were dated Oct. 25, Nov. 18, Dec. 17, Feb. 11 and Feb. 23. The videos with dates were sent to CNN by Graddy with the dates as their titles.

Eight clips were dated and three clips, two showing children entering the home and one clip showing a man and a woman entering, were not dated.

On Oct. 25, nighttime video shows a black adult male walking around the house, which is under construction and down to the studs.

Within a month, a black adult male is seen in the house on two separate videos taken Nov. 18. The man is shirtless and walks around the home.

On Dec. 17, three separate clips show a black adult male walking around the home at night before jogging off empty handed.

On Feb.11, video shows a car’s headlights drive by the home at night before a black adult male is seen walking around the house.

The last video, which is the only video that has been confirmed to be Arbery, was taken during the day Feb. 23. It shows him walking around the home which is still under construction.

Graddy said it cannot be seen on camera, but in security video from Dec. 17, a person that appears to be Arbery “wipes his mouth or neck and, at one point, what sounds like water is heard ... before the person heads off at a jog.”

“It now appears that this young man may have been coming onto the property for water,” Graddy said.

Arbery’s family has previously confirmed that one video, dated Feb. 23, was of him entering the house prior to the shooting. When asked about the new videos, S. Lee Merritt, attorney for the Arbery family, said he was not going to continue to ask the family about people seen in surveillance videos.

"I have chosen to stop questioning the grieving family of Ahmaud Arbery about images from the cameras mounted at the construction site of Larry English as Mr. English himself has said no criminal activity ever took place there and it is clear that Ahmaud was on the premises in the past along with many other people," Merritt said in a statement emailed to CNN.

According to Graddy, after the first couple of trespassing incidents, Larry forwarded the first few clips to Glynn County police. English said he didn’t ever mention anything to the McMichaels about the trespassing or stolen items or show them the videos. But Graddy said the Glynn County Police Department contacted English with Gregory McMichael’s contact information.

“On Dec. 20 at 9:40, a text was sent asking that he contact Greg McMichael,” Graddy said. “We have gotten very close to a situation that looks like an informal deputization of Greg McMichael by the Glynn County Police Department. ... I have a lot of concerns about it.”

Attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with the case, explained how he thinks the multiple trespassers might impact the trial.

“It’s not going to be terribly significant. What we do know is it probably put the individuals involved in the shooting in some form of mindset that they had to do more protection of his house because people were going into it. That being said, it’s not a defense to the actions that they took,” said Nichols, partner of Nichols and Pena.

Graddy said the homeowner does not know anyone seen in the videos, which were transmitted to English’s phone by his security system each time someone entered the property.