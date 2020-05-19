Vandals spray-paint ‘satan 666’ on Duval County Courthouse pillars

Published: May 19, 2020, 9:09 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 10:13 am

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday morning unsuspecting passersby noticed something different on the Duval County Courthouse. It was the word Satan spelled out and spray-painted in red across several of the courthouse pillars.

666 was painted on a remaining pillar.

In this photo, one of the letters is still faintly visible on a pillar.

One of the letters "A" from the word Satan is still faintly visible on the pillar. (WJXT 2020)

Personnel appeared just before 6 a.m. to cover the vandalism. It had been removed before 10 a.m.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the incident, including whether surveillance videos captured the act.