Vandals spray-paint ‘satan 666’ on Duval County Courthouse pillars

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Each pillar had a letter spray painted on it, spelling out "SATAN 666"
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday morning unsuspecting passersby noticed something different on the Duval County Courthouse. It was the word Satan spelled out and spray-painted in red across several of the courthouse pillars.

666 was painted on a remaining pillar.

In this photo, one of the letters is still faintly visible on a pillar.

Personnel appeared just before 6 a.m. to cover the vandalism. It had been removed before 10 a.m.

News4Jax is working to learn more about the incident, including whether surveillance videos captured the act.

