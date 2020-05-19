Vandals spray-paint ‘satan 666’ on Duval County Courthouse pillars
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tuesday morning unsuspecting passersby noticed something different on the Duval County Courthouse. It was the word Satan spelled out and spray-painted in red across several of the courthouse pillars.
666 was painted on a remaining pillar.
In this photo, one of the letters is still faintly visible on a pillar.
Personnel appeared just before 6 a.m. to cover the vandalism. It had been removed before 10 a.m.
News4Jax is working to learn more about the incident, including whether surveillance videos captured the act.
