Grieving mother says son was shot & killed at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The mother of man who was shot and killed at Oak Hammock Apartments during a domestic dispute is sharing her grief with News4Jax.

According to Martha Lizzmore, the name of the man who was shot and killed is William Brown Jr.

“He’s left everybody, and everybody is in a shamble right now, and they’re hurting because they know he was a good man," Lizzmore said.

Lizzmore said that the day before the shooting, her son arrived at his ex-wife’s apartment with police to visit his two children, and that his new wife, Ashley, was with him.

“Police spoke with her and she told the police he could not see them right then because they were asleep and that he can come back tomorrow," Lizzmore explained.

Lizzmore said she spoke to Brown’s wife about what happened. Lizzmore said William and his ex-wife got into an argument and that the ex-wife’s boyfriend got involved.

At some point, Brown was shot and killed.

News4Jax did a background check on Brown, and it appears he did not have a violent criminal past. His mother said he leaves behind two young children.

His wife, Ashley, was arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence. No other arrests or charges were announced.