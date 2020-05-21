2 firefighters hurt protecting homes threatened by brush fire in San Pablo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Fire of a wooded area just off San Pablo Road blazed Thursday afternoon, coming within 100 feet of homes. Two of 55 firefighters battling the blaze suffered heat exhaustion and were hospitalized.

Jacksonville Fire-Rescue Chief Keith Powers said the fire was first reported about 2:30 p.m. and the wind was blowing it toward a neighborhood. The two firefighters who were overcome were among those who initially responded and positioned themselves between the fire and the approaching fire.

Forestry has two tractors cutting fire breaks and a spotter plane in the air. JFRD is using a drone to guide fire commanders.

No homes were burned and as of 5 p.m., but News4Jax heard from residents from Pablo Bay, on the west side of San Pablo Road and north of J. Turner Butler Boulevard, who were evacuated. Just after 5 p.m., the Florida Forest Service said the fire was 80% contained, but it will likely take the rest of the evening to get it totally contained.

San Pablo Road would likely remain closed until 8 or 9 p.m. Thursday and firefighters said smoke could linger and be a problem into tomorrow or even the weekend not only for the immediate area but possibly even Butler and Beach boulevards.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Florida Forestry said the area has not had rain for at least three weeks and the area affected has a lot of fuel because it hasn’t burned in years.