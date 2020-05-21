Some Floridians will need to be re-examined due to damaged COVID-19 tests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Of the more than 90,000 tests that were administered at state test sites since May 1, approximately 1,702 were damaged in transit, according to a news release Wednesday from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The patients whose tests were damaged will be contact as soon as possible, the news release stated, and they will be prioritized for retesting at the site where they were originally examined.

On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health announced that the testing site at the Prime Osborn Convention Center in Duval County would close at day’s end. It’s unclear if any tests were affected at that location, and it’s unknown how the closing might affect someone who needs to be retested.

Throughout the month, the state has increased testing at sites across Florida. According to the division, it’s allowed for more than 5,000 additional tests per day.