Ahmaud Arbery’s mother: More people still need to be investigated

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Hundreds marched in honor of Ahmaud Arbery Saturday morning in Brunswick.

The 2.23 mile silent march was in honor of the date the 25-year-old was killed, Feb 23.

Wanda Cooper-Jones, who led the march along with Arbery’s father, said walking 2.23 miles showed endurance just like how she’s had to endure the justice for her son.

“It gives me strength because at one point in the very beginning I was really weak because I didn’t think justice would ever come but seeing that I have the support I have others thousands of people nationally and internationally that are standing with me and my family it means a lot,” she said.

A 2.23 mile silent march in #BrunswickGA in honor of the date that 25-year-old #AhmaudArbery was killed. Arberys mom & dad are here walking. The Lambda Tau Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi says this is a peaceful protest for social injustice followed by a celebration of life @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/DYJHhIxfeK — Brittany Muller (@BrittMullerNews) May 23, 2020

Cooper-Jones said the support has given her strength.

The march was organized by the Lambda Tau Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity. The group said some of its members had a personal relationship with Arbery and coached him in high school.

“Take time to honor the man that was Ahmaud Arbery. This man had dreams he had goals that were taken away from him,” said Omega Psi Phi President Keith Reddings.

Hundreds walked together starting at the historic Risley Building in Brunswick to Seldon Park.

News4Jax spoke with Cooper-Jones about the latest developments in the case, including the recent arrest of William ‘Roddie’ Bryan who recorded the deadly confrontation between Arbery and Travis and Gregory McMichael.

“We finally got him,” she said of Bryan’s arrest. “I waited patiently I knew the arrest would come because I knew from the very beginning he was involved.”

Georgia investigators said they do not expect any more arrests in the case, but Cooper-Jones said she believes there are other parties that still need to be investigated.

More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were jailed on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Members of the service organization said Saturday’s march was personal for them.

“I think about my sons and my daughter who run and exercise every day,” said Reverend Quentin Morris with Temple Baptist Church in Savannah. “It could’ve been one of them so today we come together to change the face of the nation, change the mindset of people and let them realize that this could’ve been your son your daughter, it could’ve been you.”

The march was followed by a celebration of life at the park.