Jacksonville police investigate hit-and-run on North Main Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning just south of the Trout River.

Officers were called just after 2 a.m. to the intersection of North Main at 61st streets, where they found a woman lying in the median of North Main Street.

Police said the woman’s body was “lifeless” and it appeared she had been hit by a vehicle.

Officers said they also discovered vehicle debris in the street near the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.