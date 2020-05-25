Midnight block party shut down by Jacksonville police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A midnight party Sunday night was shut down by Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. It happened at a RaceWay gas station off Lem Turner Road in Jacksonville.

Before police were called, several dozen people crowded in the gas station parking lot, while a few stood on top of their vehicles.

It appeared some people were drawn to the RaceWay by the commotion, taking their phone out to video.

Video shows people socializing and waving their arms to music in crowds clearly violating the social distancing guideline asking for groups no larger than 10 to assemble.

Traffic was slowed in the area when police showed up to shut it down. News4Jax is working to learn if any arrests were made.