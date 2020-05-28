Severe storms moving south of Orange Park

Severe storms are moving from Clay county into Duval county. A new severe storm covers St. Johns county.

Hail and winds gusting to 60 mph are possible.

Pea sized hail was reported along Forth Caroline Road. These storms are dangerous. The station has reports 3 people were struck by lightning in Middleburg.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clay County in northeastern Florida... South central Duval County in northeastern Florida... * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 253 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Middleburg, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Orange Park, Mandarin, Middleburg, Fleming Island, Doctors Inlet, Lakeside, Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, Oakleaf Plantation and Asbury Lake.

This will be a brief storm with the line pushing off the coast by 4:30. Before the rain ends expect some isolate very heavy totals around an inch or more.

Another severe storm is moving into St. Augustine which have the potential for very strong winds especially down into Crescent Beach and points south. Hail is possible through 4 pm.

St. Johns County in northeastern Florida... * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 314 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Picolata to 8 miles west of Marineland, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Saint Augustine, Hastings, World Golf Village, Saint Augustine Beach, Marineland, Vilano Beach, Picolata, South Ponte Vedra, Crescent Beach and Saint Augustine Shores.