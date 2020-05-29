Police: Body found, foul play suspected in Jacksonville apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found following a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on West 6th Street.

Investigators were called to the fire just before 9 a.m. Friday, according to Sgt. EJ Bawroski. About a block away from the fire, there was a crash, and it appears an SUV crashed into the side of a church (photo below).

Bawroski said the Sheriff’s Office is working to determine if there’s any relation between the two scenes. Two people were detained and taken downtown for questioning.

Police are asking the public for information. Anyone who can help is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.