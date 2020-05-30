St. Augustine Alligator Farm: Employee ‘grabbed’ by alligator, hospitalized

An employee at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm was hospitalized Saturday after he was “grabbed by the arm” by an alligator while in a canoe inside an exhibit, the Alligator Farm said on Facebook.

The Alligator farm identified him as Jim Darlington, the curator of reptiles. It said in a statement:

“His years of experience with crocodilians helped him to get out of the situation as safely as possible. Jim is doing well and receiving treatment at Flagler Hospital. We invite you all to join us in wishing Jim the best and quickest recovery.”

The Alligator Farm said the team reacted quickly and that paramedics arrived at the scene moments later.

Video showed the man appeared to be alert as he was loaded into the back of an ambulance.