City cancels appointments for Jacksonville mortgage and rent relief program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville has canceled appointments Sunday for those seeking help with mortgage and rent payments in light of violent protests that erupted downtown Saturday evening.

The appointments for the city’s mortgage, rent and utility relief program were scheduled to take place at the Jacksonville Library and Ed Ball building on Sunday. Instead, they’re being postponed until next weekend.

In an email Saturday evening, a city spokeswoman said the decision was made to delay those appointments “in order to ensure the safety of relief recipients and City of Jacksonville employees.”

What began with a peaceful demonstration calling for police transparency Saturday afternoon turned ugly when a separate group of individuals clashed with police, attacking officers and vandalizing property, officials said. One officer was stabbed, others were injured by projectiles and an unknown number of people were arrested.

The city spokesperson said residents with appointments whose last names begin with the letters A through M will be moved to next Saturday, June 6, at the Ed Ball building on Hogan Street. Appointments for those whose last names begin with N through Z will have make-up dates on Sunday, June 7, at the Ed Ball building.