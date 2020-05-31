JSO: Woman killed inside vehicle on University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one woman died after being struck by a bullet while sitting of a vehicle on University Boulevard on Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers were called to the 1800 block of University Blvd N. in response to a shooting.

That’s where police found a vehicle struck by a bullet. Shortly after, JSO received a call saying one of the involved parties was taking a 32-year-old woman to a nearby hospital after suffering from a gunshot wound. That woman later died at the hospital.

JSO then received another 911 call from another involved party saying they were involved but not injured.

Homicide detectives believe they have detained all of the individuals involved in connection to the shooting. They are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information related to this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.