Mobile veterinary unit stolen from nonprofit clinic in Clay County

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A nonprofit veterinary clinic in Orange Park is looking for help from the public to find a mobile veterinary unit that was stolen early Sunday morning.

The unit, which was purchased by Clay Humane last year with contributions from the community, was redesigned as a full-function mobile triage and treatment center, according to the nonprofit. It was intended to fulfill Clay Humane’s long time goal of having an additional resource to face the growing need for affordable veterinary care and to serve as an emergency response unit in times of disaster or emergency, said Clay Humane.

“We have been working hard during the COVID-19 pandemic to respond to an increase in veterinary issues,” said Linda Welzant, executive director of Clay Humane. “As we prepared to return to somewhat normal scheduling, we planned to use the mobile center to care for the backlog of patient needs that, unfortunately, had to be put on hold during the crisis. Now, we must rethink our plan.”

Clay Humane’s cameras picked up photos of the theft. It happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31 at the nonprofit’s clinic at 2230 Filmore Street in Orange Park.

“All the doors and windows of our mobile unit were locked, and no drugs were inside,” said Welzant. “We hope the public will help us find our mobile unit so we can continue to assist animals on a daily basis and in emergencies.”

Clay Humane said it would close its urgent clinic Sunday evening as the police investigate the stolen van. The clinic will reopen tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.

If you have any information about Clay Humane’s stolen mobile unit, call the Clay County Sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512.