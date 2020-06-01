Police ask for help to ID woman whose body was found after fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after a woman’s body was found after a fire at an abandoned apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the woman, hoping someone in the community will be able to help identify her.

Police said the woman, whose body was found inside an apartment on West 6th Street, is described as a white female in her mid-20s with brown hair and brown eyes. She was 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighed 145 pounds.

Police said she had a tattoo on her left wrist of the name Donnell.

Police suspect foul play in the woman’s death and are investigating it as a murder.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue was in the area of the apartment complex for training Friday when crews spotted smoke coming from the multi-unit building and called it in.

The woman’s body was found inside after the fire was put out.

Anyone who recognizes the woman from the sketch and can help police identify her is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.