Demonstrators return to Duval County Courthouse for peaceful protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Demonstrators returned Tuesday to the Duval County Courthouse for a peaceful protest following the death of George Floyd, who died while in custody of Minneapolis police.

The demonstration Tuesday evening outside the courthouse was intended to “spread the word," and “help us keep it peaceful,” according to a flyer. It wasn’t immediately clear who organized the demonstration.

It comes days after a peaceful protest in downtown Jacksonville turned violent, leading to the arrests of 78 people. Most were charged with unlawful assembly while others also had resisting arrest charges. Sixty two were from Duval County.

RELATED: Jacksonville demonstrators bond out, share concerns about how they were treated by police

Saturday’s protest and its aftermath prompted a citywide curfew Sunday night.

Tuesday morning, Mayor Lenny Curry spoke during a City Council meeting, saying he rescinded the state of emergency he implemented Sunday that allowed him to institute an overnight curfew.