Dozens gather at Duval courthouse for peaceful protest

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As crews worked to clean up downtown Jacksonville following a night of violent protests, dozens of people gathered in front of the Duval County Courthouse to continue the call for an end to police brutality in the city and across the nation.

As of noon, more than 50 people had lined up on the steps of the courthouse. The organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest told News4Jax she wants the protest to be peaceful and is expecting about 100 people.

JSO said it was providing security Sunday morning and officers could be seen posted up behind orange portable barricades in front of the courthouse.

“We ask citizens who are not participating in this event to avoid the downtown area at this time. We will continue to provide updates on our social media platforms,” JSO said.

The Sunday protest followed a night of unrest in the city after a peaceful protest near the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters turned violent. Multiple buildings in the downtown area were left vandalized with graffiti and smashed windows.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said protesters vandalized several police cars, attempted to light them on fire, broke windows and injured officers.

“We had one officer who was stabbed or slashed in the neck and is currently at the hospital," Williams said Saturday.

Also Sunday, a peaceful caravan and justice for George Floyd protest is expected to happen in St. Augustine. It’s hosted by The Women’s March Alliance of North Florida.