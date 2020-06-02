Giant turtle lays eggs on Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A massive turtle was seen laying eggs Monday night on Jacksonville Beach near the Red Cross Lifeguard Station.

News4Jax received calls and emails about the turtle. One person who messaged us estimated the turtle was about 600 pounds, but it’s unclear exactly how much it weighs.

Several beachgoers strolling by stopped to watch, including one family who saw the turtle come out of the water.

According to the Sea Turtle Conservancy, on average, sea turtles lay 110 eggs in a nest, and average between two to eight nests a season.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says the main nesting months for sea turtles run from May to October.