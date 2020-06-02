Tire fire extinguished under I-95 overpass, near downtown Jacksonville

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire potentially started by transients has been extinguished in Mixon Town near downtown Jacksonville, according to Jacksonville Fire Rescue.

The fire started before 9 a.m. Tuesday under the overpass for I-95 at Dennis and Myrtle Streets. A spokesperson for JFR said several tires were ignited sometime Tuesday morning and noted homeless people are known to live in the area.

Thick, black smoke could be seen for miles. Firefighters had trouble getting access to the area, but were able to call the fire under control before 10 a.m.

JFR confirmed there were no injuries from the fire. Traffic was affected on the overpass, but it’s not clear if it was slowed or stopped. Any delays were quickly resolved.