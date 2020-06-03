Building reduced to ashes, one person injured in early morning fire in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A building has been reduced to nothing but ashes and rubble after a fire started at an house on Galvestone Avenue in Jacksonville. One person was hurt and had to be taken to the hospital, but will be O.K.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue said the fire started before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The structure was fully engulfed in flames before firefighters were called and responded.

On Twitter, a spokesperson for JFRD said firefighters described their response to extinguish the flames as a defensive attack.