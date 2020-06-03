Jacksonville faith leaders kneel for 8 minutes 46 seconds to honor George Floyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Faith leaders in Jacksonville gathered Wednesday on the steps of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to call for justice and peace after the death of George Floyd.

During what they called a prayer conference, the leaders of several faiths leaders kneeled for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the time video shows a Minneapolis police officer kept his knee on Floyd’s neck on Memorial Day. That video, in which Floyd can be repeatedly saying, “I can’t breathe,” provoked nationwide protests for the past week, some of which have escalated into violence.

Some of the things the leaders want to see happen include:

The release of all body cam videos of officer-involved shootings without edits or redactions

The creation of an elected citizens oversight board that has investigative and subpoena powers to deal with allegations of police misconduct

That the Sheriff’s Office issues a public declaration that all officers refrain from excessive use of force.

Ben Frazier, with the Northside Coalition that organized Saturday’s peaceful rally in Jacksonville that was followed by vandalism and attacks on police, joined the faith leaders at Wednesday event. Frazier called for an honest dialogue with city leaders, including the mayor, sheriff and State Attorney’s Office.

“We have a great racial divide in this city and people are looking the other way,” Frazier said. “They are turning a deaf ear. They want to say it’s playing the race card. They’re not being honest. We’ve got to begin to grab the bull by the horns and be honest in dealing with the issues that divide us.”

The faith leaders and the Northside Coalition said they will continue to protest peacefully and they are calling on other communities in Northeast Florida to do the same until city leaders listen to the demands and begin that honest conversation with them.