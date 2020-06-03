Police search for missing teens from Green Cove Springs

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Green Cove Springs Police Department is looking for two young teenagers who were reported missing on Tuesday.

The girls were last seen around 4:30 p.m. and were heading to a Circle K gas station to meet up with another female, police said.

The girl pictured above on the left is Sarah Weisbrodt, 14. Sarah has burgundy color hair, blue eyes, is approximately 5′3″ and 140 lbs. Sarah was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark colored shirt.

The girl pictured above on the right is Kiyli Terrebonne, 12. Kiyli has brown hair and eyes, is approximately 5′5″ and 110 lbs. Kiyli was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with white lettering on the front.

Police said they have reason to believe the girls were headed to the Jacksonville Beach area.

Anyone with information should contact the GCSPD Communications Center at 904-297-7301.